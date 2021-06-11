Everything We Know About Hacks Season 2

Hacks is getting the encore it deserves.

On Tuesday, June 8, HBO Max announced the news people have been waiting to hear: Hacks is renewed for a second season. In other words, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is preparing for her redemption act with Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) by her side.

Of course, there's one potential problem that could rear its ugly head on tour: that email. Season one left things on quite the cliffhanger, as Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) was understandably upset at Ava because of the scathing email she sent to the British producers about Deborah. The comedienne is entirely unaware of what happened though, and that's probably for the best since it took a funeral for her and Ava to make up after Ava took a job interview without telling her.

Meanwhile, Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) is single and the new CEO of Deborah's business empire, D.J. (Kaitlin Olson) is married to UFC fighter Aidan (Paul Felder) and Jimmy is dealing with his own #MeToo moment involving his assistant Kayla (Meg Stalter).

The possibilities for season two are endless, but in an exclusive conversation with E! News, Paul teased what fans can expect when the show returns.