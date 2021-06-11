Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Which iCarly Guest Star She's Still Blushing Over

Miranda Cosgrove is revealing which iCarly guest star lit up her world like nobody else.

Ahead of the show's revival premiering next week on Paramount+, original series stars Miranda (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) sat down with Hunter March for The iCarly Reunion to reminisce about favorite memories. The reunion special streams on Paramount+ this Friday, June 11, before airing on Nick at Nite on Saturday, June 12.

When Hunter discussed the characters' previous romantic story lines and asked the stars to name their favorite guest star from these scenes, Jerry cited the 2009 episode when Spencer wore a tuxedo every day in order to impress supermarket employee Veronica, played by actress Valerie Azlynn.

"I liked the girl from the tuxedo," Jerry responded, as seen in E! News' exclusive preview. "She was beautiful, and I was just like [makes flustered sounds], and I couldn't talk to her in real life. But in no world would she ever..."

However, Nathan appeared convinced that the feelings could have been mutual and chimed in with, "No, she was feeling it."