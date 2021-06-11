Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Which iCarly Guest Star She's Still Blushing Over

Miranda Cosgrove is revealing which iCarly guest star lit up her world like nobody else.
Ahead of the show's revival premiering next week on Paramount+, original series stars Miranda (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) sat down with Hunter March for The iCarly Reunion to reminisce about favorite memories. The reunion special streams on Paramount+ this Friday, June 11, before airing on Nick at Nite on Saturday, June 12.
When Hunter discussed the characters' previous romantic story lines and asked the stars to name their favorite guest star from these scenes, Jerry cited the 2009 episode when Spencer wore a tuxedo every day in order to impress supermarket employee Veronica, played by actress Valerie Azlynn.
"I liked the girl from the tuxedo," Jerry responded, as seen in E! News' exclusive preview. "She was beautiful, and I was just like [makes flustered sounds], and I couldn't talk to her in real life. But in no world would she ever..."
However, Nathan appeared convinced that the feelings could have been mutual and chimed in with, "No, she was feeling it."
Hunter then invited Miranda to get involved in the awkwardness by asking her, "Was there ever a romantic guest for you that you were like, 'Oh, my god'?"
The 28-year-old School of Rock actress initially demurred by saying, "I don't know. I can't just pick one, they're all..."
However, when Nathan pushed her to name someone, she eventually shared with a laugh, "OK, Harry Styles."
Her answer refers to the 2012 episode when Carly invited One Direction to visit her show, and Harry ended up faking an illness so the vlogger will nurse him back to health. Once the jig was finally up, the boy band performed the hit "What Makes You Beautiful."
Check out the interview in the above videos to see more from their chat, including the stars divulging which iCarlyisms they still use in their everyday lives. The iCarly Reunion special streams on Paramount+ this Friday, June 11, and then airs on Nick at Nite on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m.
Catch the premiere of iCarly's new episodes on Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+.