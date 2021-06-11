Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Teases Emotional Season 2 Reunion

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Choppy waters at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?

In an exclusive chat with E! News, season two star Alli Dore teased that fans can expect plenty of drama when the reunion airs on Bravo. As E! News readers well know, the stewardess found herself in a messy love triangle this season, which may come to a head during the post-season sit down.

"OK, put it this way, after we finished filming the reunion I was so emotionally jarred," Alli dished to E! News. "I think I cried for like an hour after. It was the overwhelm of the whole season. That was my first time seeing Sydney [Zaruba] as well, and I felt quite emotional about that."

As she continued, Alli made it clear that things "went down" during taping for the reunion. She added, "I didn't enjoy it but it's going to be really good to watch."

We can't say we're surprised to learn that drama occurred at the reunion as so much has happened this season.