Jessica Biel Reacts to Claim She "Can't Be Believably Cast" in This Genre of Movies

Could Jessica Biel exist in a world without WiFi?

The 7th Heaven alum took to Instagram on June 10 to weigh in on a Twitter user's thoughts about her film career. Twitter user @BrandyLJensen tweeted, "Some people just can't be believably cast in a period piece like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging."

Jessica, who now works behind the scenes as a producer on shows like The Sinner and Cruel Summer, as well as in shows like Limetown, posted a screenshot of the tweet, along with a still from her 2006 period film The Illusionist and another slightly more modern pic of herself from the 2004 movie Cellular. She captioned the post, "Born for wifi."

Followers weighed in on the debate in the comments section. One wrote, "Disagree! You are perfect for these period movies." Another reminded everyone of Jessica's 1998 holiday movie, writing, "Clearly they have never seen I'll Be Home For Christmas, because the entire plot is built around the limitations of '90s communication devices."