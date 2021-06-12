KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Celebrate Artem Chigvintsev's Birthday With His Cutest Pics With Son Matteo

By Alyssa Ray Jun 12, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FamilyShowsNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevMatteo ChigvintsevNBCU
Watch: Nikki & Brie Bella Spy on Artem & Baby Matteo

This is certainly a major birthday for Artem Chigvintsev. Why? Well, it's his first birthday as a dad.

Today, June 12, the Dancing With the Stars pro turns 39 years old and we're sure fiancée Nikki Bella and son Matteo Chigvintsev are making the day extra special. As E! News readers well know, Artem and Nikki welcomed their first child on July 31, 2020. Following the birth, Artem took to Instagram and wrote, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love @thenikkibella."

And it's no secret that, since becoming a father last year, Artem has fully transformed into a doting dad. Whether he's dancing with Matteo or cooking up their family delicious treats, the Russian-American dancer is constantly in dad mode.

In fact, back in May, Artem commemorated Matteo's 10-month milestone by writing on Instagram, "I can't believe Teo is 10 month today , time flies I wish I can slow it down and enjoy every second of it. It's so, so precious. @thenikkibella you've have been a super mom, I love you #nevergrowup #son #family."

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Nikki supported this sentiment by calling Artem one of her "gorgeous boys" and "a super Dada."

So, with it being Artem's birthday, we felt it was only right to take a look back at his cutest pics with Matteo. Keep scrolling for Matteo, Artem and Nikki's sweetest family moments!

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Checking Out Chickens

In this June 2021 snap, Artem and Matteo took a closer look at some chickens.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Nature Boys

The father and son duo enjoy a nature outing.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Cute Coop

Artem and Matteo checked out a chicken coop during an outdoor outing.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Reaching Out

Watch out for pecks, Matteo!

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Dad's Twin

For Matteo's 10-month milestone, Artem wrote, "I can't believe Teo is 10 month today , time flies I wish I can slow it down and enjoy every second of it it's so so precious @thenikkibella you've have been a super mom. I love you #nevergrowup #son #family"

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Family Fun

Artem, Nikki and Matteo were all smiles in this family outing pic.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Back Together

Artem wrote, "Dada's back."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Blond Boy

Matteo looked like a literal hair model in this picture from May 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Silly Matteo

Nikki smiled as her son Matteo pulled a silly face in a new photo from Instagram.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Bed Head

Little Matteo had total bed head in this pic with dad Artem.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Yum! Yum! Yum!

Matteo enjoyed some sweet potatoes in this May 2021 image.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Messy Mouth

Matteo clearly enjoyed those sweet potatoes.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Standing Tall

Alongside a photo series, Nikki wrote, "Best 10 months of my life so far. These are from the last two days. Can't believe our baby is going to be 1 in two months!!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki & Her Baby Boy

Nikki wrote alongside this May selfie, "Baby boy and me."

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki's Cool Kid

"I wish I was as cool as him," the Total Bellas star remarked.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Growing Up Quickly

"My love @theartemc sent me this yesterday! My heart melted," Nikki wrote in May 2021. "Our Teo is growing up so fast! A, you have been such an incredible Dada this past week as Mama has been off working. The best Daddy and fiancé! I just love you so much! And love my Matteo so much! Excited to get back to my boys!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Missing Matteo

"Just got this from Dadada," Nikki wrote. "my heart exploded! I miss my baby boy so much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Matteo posed perfectly for this picture from April 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
More of Mom and Matteo

Nikki snuck a sweet smile in this selfie with Matteo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Heartwarming Update

"Me + Teo : May be the most tired I have felt in my life but it's definitely the happiest and most blissful I have ever been," Nikki expressed on Instagram. "I love you my sweet Matteo, SO much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Cuddles for Matteo

Nikki captioned this photo of herself, Artem and Matteo, "I love my little fam so much."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Havin' a Ball

Matteo couldn't be sweeter in this photo Nikki shared on March 31.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

"Aww happy 8 months my sweet baby boy," the Total Bellas star posted. "Boy are they right when they say the time goes by so fast."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Gucci Guy

"I'd smile this big for Gucci too," Nikki shared. "Lol Oh my baby boy!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Toy

Nikki wrote alongside this photo, "Matteo & Sophie."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beanie Baby

"Ok @reneepaquette best gift ever," Nikki shared on Instagram. "Love what the beanie says and the first beanie Teo keeps on and loves!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Happy Baby

Mother and son beam bright in this March 2021 photo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
A Father's Love

Artem looked at Matteo with love in this image from March.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Family Selfie

Matteo made the same face as dad Artem and mom Nikki.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Kissing Train

Smooches for the whole family!

photos
View More Photos From Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

2

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

3

Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Happy birthday, Artem!

Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.

Trending Stories

1

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

2

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

3

Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

4

Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

5

Gwen Stefani Celebrates at Bridal Shower Before Blake Shelton Wedding