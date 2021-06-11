See Kelly Ripa's Sweet Message to Her Former All My Children Co-Stars

Watch : "Reunion Road Trip: All My Children" Stars Reunite 10 Years Later

The role of a lifetime.

The series premiere of E!'s Reunion Road Trip on June 10 brought together cast members of All My Children.

Eva LaRue, best known for portraying Mario Santos Grey on the revolutionary soap opera, organized the reunion and invited co-stars Cameron Mathison, Jacob Young and Rebecca Budig for a dinner party at a Los Angeles manor. The real-life pals reunited 50 years after AMC premiered and a decade after the series concluded following 41 years on-air with over 10,000 episodes.

AMC alum Kelly Ripa gave a special ode to her time on the beloved soap opera in a heartfelt tribute. "I was only 19 years old on the show and playing the role of Hayley Vaughan, which was one of the biggest roles of my life," Ripa gushed. "It's where I met my husband Mark [Consuelos]. I still consider my dear friends from the show my family and I miss every single one of them."

Former co-star LaRue even is godmother to Ripa's eldest son, Michael!