Inside Ben Affleck's Close Relationship With Jennifer Lopez's Mom Guadalupe—Including Their Trip to Vegas

Watch : Is Jennifer Lopez Moving to Los Angeles for Ben Affleck?

All bets are off when it comes to predicting the next stage of Bennifer 2.0. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to surprise fans with their renewed romance...and now, her mom's involved!

The actor was spotted on Wednesday, June 8, in the casino of Wynn Las Vegas with a surprising plus-one: None other than J.Lo's 75-year-old mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez! A video of the two chatting to people near the slot machines was posted by Page Six. The outlet said he and Jennifer's mother were surrounded by camerapeople and security guards and that the actor is directing a new project in the city.

Cards on the table, it's not as if the Oscar winner needs to do much to win over his girlfriend's mom. "Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life," a source close to the actor told E! News. "They enjoy gambling together and have done it in the past. Ben had the opportunity to work in Vegas this week and she came out."