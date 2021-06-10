Irina Shayk Turns Heads in NYC After Trip With Kanye West

Irina Shayk stepped out among flashing lights (lights, lights, lights) while in New York City on June 10—fresh from her recent, reportedly romantic, getaway with Kanye West.
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was photographed wearing a chic all-black look which included a short-sleeved jumpsuit and black shoes. And as much as the ensemble was a head-turner, it didn't compare to the splash the mom to 4-year-old daughter Lea—with ex Bradley Cooper—made during her recent three-day trip with Kanye to Province, France.
The internet was first set ablaze when photos surfaced of the two on vacation together on June 9.
"They spent a lot of time at their hotel walking through the vineyards and enjoying the property," a source previously told E! News of the joint trip. "They also took walks around town where they looked at art and architecture. Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could. She loved posing up for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."
It's not as if the two were strangers prior to their French holiday—with Irina making an appearance as an angel in the rapper's video for his 2010 single, "Power." Two years later, in 2012, the now-35-year-old supermodel also strutted on the runway for Kanye's show during Paris Fashion Week.
Now almost nine years after that—amid the Grammy winner's split from Kim Kardashian, his wife of nearly seven years—the two seemed to have reconnected but are still taking things a little slow.
An insider told E! News that "it's very casual" between the couple, noting they "have only been in touch for about a month."
As far as how Kim—who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her soon-to-be ex-husband—feels about the new pairing, let's just say she's been keeping up. "Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn't mind at all," the insider shared. "If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates."