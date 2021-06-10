Upgrade Your Earscape for Summer with Studs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're obsessed with the celeb-loved earscaping trend as much as we are, but don't know where to start, look no further than Studs. The brand is revamping the way you dress up your ears as well as the ear piercing experience itself.
Besides offering the chicest selection of earrings that are safe for sensitive ears, Studs has ear piercing studios in New York City, Boston, Austin and Los Angeles that have attracted celebs like RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley. This week, they opened their first California location in West Hollywood, and E! stopped by to get the full Studs experience.
First off, the neon-accented space and Studs staff are inviting and the polar opposite of the sterile, impersonal mall carts or shops you may remember from getting your first piercing. If you're unsure of which piercing to get, Studs' expert team helps you curate the ultimate earscape ahead of the piercing. And there are so many cute options when it comes to piercing jewelry, it was hard to decide which one to pick for our second lobe piercing. Most importantly, the pricing makes the ear piercing experience more accessible without compromising quality or safety.
Once you plan out your dream earscape, a Studs staff member takes you into your private room equipped with sterilized tools, mirrors, comfortable seating and stress balls for those who are not good with pain (guilty!). One of the most exciting parts of the experience was that Studs uses a needle method for piercing not the typical piercing guns that may have given you PTSD from your first piercing as a child. The piercing itself went by so fast and was relatively painless. We walked out with an enviable earscape and everything we needed to take care of our precious ear lobes post-piercing, too!
If you're nervous about adding some ear candy post-pandemic, we suggest heading to your nearest Studs location! And if you don't live near one, they have a stellar selection of earrings on their website. Whether you're a gold or silver kind of girl or want just a single earring to dress up your cartilage, they have it all.
To give you some earscaping inspo for the summer months, we rounded up just a few of our favorites from Studs below!
Twist Dome Hoop
These earrings have a classic yet modern feel to them, which makes them a great go-to pair for your lobe piercings.
Chained Crown Opal Studs
If you really want to add some flair to your ear, put on this chain earring that stretches from your lobe piercing to cartilage. Not to mention, the opal stones are stunning!
Smiley Bundle
We're crushing over the smiley bundle! It features three summer-approved styles like the pavé lightning stud, mini pavé huggie and smiley stud.
Palm Tree Stud
If you're going on a tropical vacay or wish you were, the Palm Tree Stud is a must. It will serve as a nice compliment to your other huggies or hoops, too.
Twist Cuff
Available in silver and gold, this cuff is another must-have for your jewelry collection, especially if you're too nervous to get your cartilage pierced. All you have to do is clip it on!
Star Huggie
Shine bright with these star huggies! The simple design will allow you to rock these any day of the week.
Small Crescent Hoop
Whether you pick up a pair or wear one gold and one silver, you'll look oh so chic with these hoops wherever the day takes you.
Rainbow Beaded Safety Pin Earring
Made with 14K gold plated brass and glass beads, this safety pin earring will add some edge and color to your fit. Plus, it's perfect for Pride celebrations!
Chained Mini Pavé Huggies
Available in a bunch of bold hues, these chained huggies are so fun, especially if you have a double piercing.
Looking for more ways to up your style game this season? Check out the sandal trends you need for summer!