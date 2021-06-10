Upgrade Your Earscape for Summer with Studs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're obsessed with the celeb-loved earscaping trend as much as we are, but don't know where to start, look no further than Studs. The brand is revamping the way you dress up your ears as well as the ear piercing experience itself.

Besides offering the chicest selection of earrings that are safe for sensitive ears, Studs has ear piercing studios in New York City, Boston, Austin and Los Angeles that have attracted celebs like RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley. This week, they opened their first California location in West Hollywood, and E! stopped by to get the full Studs experience.

First off, the neon-accented space and Studs staff are inviting and the polar opposite of the sterile, impersonal mall carts or shops you may remember from getting your first piercing. If you're unsure of which piercing to get, Studs' expert team helps you curate the ultimate earscape ahead of the piercing. And there are so many cute options when it comes to piercing jewelry, it was hard to decide which one to pick for our second lobe piercing. Most importantly, the pricing makes the ear piercing experience more accessible without compromising quality or safety.