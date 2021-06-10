See Savannah Guthrie Reminisce Over 10 Years at Today: "It's Not A Job, It's A Joy"

Watch : Savannah Guthrie Looks Back at 10 Years on "TODAY" Show

The past decade has changed Savannah Guthrie's life.

The beloved Today show anchor celebrates her ten-year anniversary on the daytime talk show and reflected on all her recent milestones exclusively with E!. "I can't believe it's been 10 years," Guthrie gushed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on June 10 after he guest-hosted Today. "So many cool things have happened in this past 10 years, both here on the show but also in life. I got married, I have two babies now. I'm just counting my blessings and feeling really lucky and grateful."

The "Cher of primetime news," as Sylvester joked, has juggled election night coverage, on-site reporting and early morning hosting. "It's what we live for in the news business," Guthrie explained.

Yet her children Vale and Charley are completely oblivious to her fame thanks to growing up in Manhattan. "We live in New York and in New York nobody cares," Guthrie joked. "They're blissfully unaware which is exactly how I want it to be."