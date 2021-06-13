Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Joe Jonas Talks JoBros Tour & Finding Balance With Sophie Turner

Stars are officially ready for summer.

Ahead of the new season, celebrities are changing up their looks, with Kate Mara debuting an icy platinum blonde bob and Sophie Turner switching up her hair color, returning to a hue Game of Thrones fans will definitely bend the knee to. Plus, MTV reality star Tyler Baltierra updated his followers on his ongoing fitness journey, showing off the impressive results of his time spent in the gym.

And looking ahead to summer, Bachelor in Paradise announced its lineup of new hosts that will be replacing Chris Harrison following his exit from the franchise after 19 years, with several well-known fans of the franchise set to hit the beach when the spinoff returns in August.

Finally, Evan Peters was seen for the first time in-costume as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for his part in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series and American Horror Story fans will be spooked.