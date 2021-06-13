KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Sophie Turner and Kate Mara showed off new hairstyles, while Evan Peters was spotted for the first time in character as an infamous serial killer.

Stars are officially ready for summer.

Ahead of the new season, celebrities are changing up their looks, with Kate Mara debuting an icy platinum blonde bob and Sophie Turner switching up her hair color, returning to a hue Game of Thrones fans will definitely bend the knee to. Plus, MTV reality star Tyler Baltierra updated his followers on his ongoing fitness journey, showing off the impressive results of his time spent in the gym.

And looking ahead to summer, Bachelor in Paradise announced its lineup of new hosts that will be replacing Chris Harrison following his exit from the franchise after 19 years, with several well-known fans of the franchise set to hit the beach when the spinoff returns in August. 

Finally, Evan Peters was seen for the first time in-costume as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for his part in Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series and American Horror Story fans will be spooked.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

TheImageDirect.com
Evan Peters

So long, Det. Colin Zabel. Hello, Jeffrey Dahmer.

On June 8, the 34-year-old Mare of Easttown star was photographed in costume for the first time as the notorious convicted serial killer and sex offender while on the Los Angeles set of the forthcoming Netflix limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Peter's role as the title character in the 10-episode project from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan was first announced in March.

To play the criminal who was captured in 1991 and later sentenced to 16 lifetime prison terms before he was killed by a fellow inmate in 1994, Peters sported blonde hair and glasses, along with a checkered shirt and jeans. 

Instagram
Sophie Turner

Sansa Stark, is that you? 

The 25-year-old actress said goodbye to her bright blonde locks and hello to fiery red tresses, posting a picture of her fresh strands to her Instagram Stories on June 6. 

As fans will recall, Turner sported a similar style while playing the Queen of the North on Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019, and Jean Grey in the 2019 movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix

This isn't the only change Turner has recently made to her hair. Just last week, the Emmy-nominated star debuted bangs on Instagram. In fact, Turner has suggested she enjoys playing with different hair colors and cuts. 

"I feel like I would do anything, I really do," she told Allure in 2018 when asked if there was anything that was off-limits. "I'm very experimental, and having been a redhead for so long and not being allowed to do anything to my hair, now I'm like, 'I just want to do everything!'" 

Instagram/Mara Roszak
Kate Mara

The temps may be heating up but the A Teacher star seems to be feeling a little frosty.

Mara revealed she dyed her hair an icy platinum blonde on June 8, simply captioning two snaps of the edgy look, "new hair."

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak also shared the transformation to her Instagram, writing, "sleek shiny & 90's platinum bob."

In February, Mara debuted a major hair change also inspired by the '90s, showing off a shagged bob.

Connor Cruise

Our eyes are wide open for this latest transformation from Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son.

The 26-year-old offspring of the former Hollywood couple posted a rare summer-ready selfie to his Instagram Stories on June 8. In the photo, he sported a fresh haircut and for the caption, he jokingly wrote, "New face, who dis?"

The latest change in appearance is a little different from the most recent pictures the avid fisherman has posted of himself while out and about. In fact, the last photo the former actor shared that was a little far from adventure-related was back in March 2019.

Instagram
Tyler Baltierra

A lot can change in a year, just ask the Teen Mom star who updated fans on his health journey in an Instagram post.

"YEAR 1 DOWN!" Baltierra captioned a before-and-after photo showing off his transformation. "165lbs on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) & 199lbs on the right (Me Now) & still in the process of shredding my fat % down."

The 29-year-old reality TV personality continued, "My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible. I'm not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can't wait to see what year 2 looks like!"

Back in September 2018, Baltierra revealed he had shed 43 pounds by "eating healthy for about 7 months (no processed foods/low carbs/no sugar) but I've only been working out for 3 of those months."

Getty Images
Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor Nation's beach will have several new visitors this summer.

Chris Harrison won't be packing his swim trunks for another season of Bachelor in Paradise, but the ABC reality franchise has found a rotating lineup of celebrity guests to fill in. 

E! News has confirmed that Lil Jon, David Spade, Tituss Burgess and Lance Bass will all be serving as hosts during BIP's seventh season. And there may be some yet to be announced celebrities making the trip to paradise, too.

While the bevy of star hosts is certainly a fun new twist, Bachelor in Paradise is also looking for a more permanent replacement.

Harrison announced his official departure from The Bachelor franchise on June 8, months after his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay in which he defended Matt James' now-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell's attendance at a 2018 antebellum-themed party.

