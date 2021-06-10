KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Alert Your Thunder Buddy: A Ted Prequel Series Is Heading to Peacock

We haven't seen the last of that crude teddy bear as a Ted prequel series has received an order at Peacock.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 10, 2021 6:33 PMTags
TVMark WahlbergSeth MacFarlaneCelebritiesEntertainmentPeacockNBCU

Thunder buddies for life.

On Thursday, June 10, Peacock revealed that a Ted prequel series is heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. Of course, the new series will be based on the 2012 comedy, which followed the hijinks of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) and his best friend Ted (Seth MacFarlane), a teddy bear brought to life by a wish.

However, the teddy bear is no sweet children's toy as, after growing up with John, Ted is one swear-loving character. So, you can understand the film's R rating.

Although Seth, who is best known for creating the hit animated series Family Guy, has signed on to executive produce the series with Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door, the streaming service noted that he's "in negotiations to reprise the voice of the iconic and lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear."

Furthermore, since the new show is being described as a prequel series, it's unclear if Mark will be involved.

We can't say we're surprise that Peacock has chosen to give Ted the TV treatment. As mentioned in their announcement, the film was "the highest grossing original R-rated comedy of all time."

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Not to mention, the original film, which was Seth's directorial debut, and its sequel, aptly titled Ted 2, grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

Currently, Seth has a development deal with UCP, where he's also executive producing Bill Nye's new show, The End is Nye.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

While we wait for more news about the new Ted series, check out what's currently streaming on Peacock.

Also, for more TV news, click here.

(E!, UCP and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Drew Peterson’s Ex Recalls What He Told Her About Missing Wife Stacy

2

Joaquin Phoenix Makes Rare Comment About Raising Son River With Rooney

3

Catelynn Lowell Applauds Husband Tyler's Major Fitness Transformation

4

See the Photo From Kanye West & Irina Shayk's Luxurious French Getaway

5
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo