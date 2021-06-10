Michelle Obama Celebrates Daughter Sasha's 20th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photo

Well, it is Throwback Thursday.
So while Sasha Obama may be turning 20 June 10, Michelle Obama's sweet tribute came with a look back to her early years.
The former First Lady took to Twitter to gush over her second-born daughter's milestone birthday. Sharing a photo of herself and a younger Sasha on a boat, the Becoming author wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we've shared — and everything you've taught me over the years. You'll always be my little girl, but I couldn't be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!"
Michelle's followers sent their warm wishes to the University of Michigan student as well. One wrote, "We watched this lovely woman grow up, such an honor. HBD, Sasha!" Another added, "This is so precious. I love the picture! Happy Birthday Sasha." A third shared, "An adorable little girl who grew into a beauty. Happy Birthday!"
Sasha's father, former President Barack Obama, also sent her some birthday wishes alongside a throwback photo. He wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday, Sasha! You've grown so much, and it's been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you'd be. Your mom and I can't wait to see where life takes you next."
So far he and his wife have been enjoying the journey. Last year, the onetime POTUS gave a candid interview to CNN's Anderson Cooper in which he spoke about how proud he is of both Sasha and 23-year-old Malia.
"I always worry about their physical safety; that's just the nature of fatherhood," he explained at the time. "But in terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that."