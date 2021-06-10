Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Applauds Husband Tyler's 34-Pound Fitness Transformation

Tyler Baltierra is celebrating the fruits of his fitness.
On Thursday, June 10, the Teen Mom reality star and soon-to-be father of four took to social media and unveiled the results of his year-long fitness journey. "YEAR 1 DOWN!" he proclaimed in his Instagram caption. "165lbs on the left (In 2020) & 199lbs on the right (still in the process of shredding my fat % down)."
Offering more context on the before-and-after photos he shared, Tyler explained, "My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible."
While celebrating the milestone, the 29-year-old dad addressed the progress he's made even if he has more to do. "I'm not exactly where I want to be," he noted, "but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from."
As he enthusiastically concluded, "I Can't wait to see what year 2 looks like! #IAmMyOnlyCompetition#FitnessJourney#FitnessTransformation."
And he'll have his wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra cheering him on every step of the way. "Congratulations baby!!," she commented on his post. "I admire your hard work and dedication."
While they rose to fame as high school sweethearts on 16 and Pregnant, Catelynn and Tyler have weathered more than a decade together filled with babies, marriage, separation, reality TV stardom, pregnancy loss and many anniversaries.
"I love those dreamy eyes/ Staying up talking late at night/ Snuggle close right by my side/ Hair tickling my nose, I don't mind/ Go ahead, lay down your head/ Feel my heartbeat in your hand/ Just let me hold you until the night ends," Tyler wrote to his expectant wife on Instagram. "15 years together & you still make me feel as if we were goofy kids! I love you so much babe."