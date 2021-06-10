Prince Edward Weighs in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received words of empathy from his uncle Prince Edward amid backlash over their decision to leave their posts as senior royals and the tension that decision, and subsequent interviews have caused.
Noting the criticism they've drawn from sharing their fairly explosive story with Oprah Winfrey, Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, told CNN, "It's very sad. We've all been there before. We've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives and we've all dealt with it in very different ways. We wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision."
On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's late mother Princess Diana. The infant is the first of the monarch's 11 great-grandchildren to be born outside the United Kingdom.
In the interview, released on Thursday, June 10, Edward also offered his congratulations over Lili's birth. "Fantastic news about the baby. That's great. I hope they'll be very happy with that and it's just- families are families, aren't they really?" he said, laughing.
When asked how the queen was coping with the situation over Harry and Meghan, Edward replied, "It's difficult for everyone. It's difficult for everyone. But as I said, that's families for you."
Edward, the Earl of Wessex, also spoke to BBC News about his mother, Harry and Meghan. In the interview, also released on June 10, he was asked for his thoughts on the royal family's difficult few months, most notably the Sussexes decision to open up to Oprah in a joint tell-all and then, again, in her and Harry's Apple TV+ docuseries.
"I stay way out of it," Edward responded. "It's much the safest place to be."
When asked if he felt "any sadness about the way it's played out," Edward responded, "Oh, of course. You know, I mean, it's- there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. But we've all been there."
He was also asked for his thoughts on the birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter. "Well, we just wish them all happiness," he said. "That's fantastic news and yeah, absolutely, I hope they're very happy."
Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also spoke about Harry and Meghan in a joint interview with The Telegraph, published June 4. Sophie noted that it was "nice" to chat with her nephew at the funeral of Prince Philip, the queen's husband. Harry had flown back to England to attend the service in April.
When asked if they watched Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, Edward joked, "Oprah who?"
Sophie added, chuckling, "Yes, what interview?"
As he said, staying way out of it.