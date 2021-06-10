Troian Bellisario Gave Birth to Baby Elliot in a Car and the Story Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Meghan Markle's Wedding Gave Troian Bellisario Anxiety

Generally speaking, labor isn't for the faint of heart. But Troian Bellisario's recent delivery is only for the strong AF.

One week after announcing the arrival of their second child, the Pretty Little Liars alum and husband Patrick J. Adams detailed daughter Elliot's shocking birth story. Warning: If you're currently pregnant and prone to imagining worst-case scenarios, maybe put a pin in this one.

While on pal Katie Lowes' podcast, the stars—who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Aurora—recalled several "scary moments" in Troian's pregnancy, including a frightening experience during her 20-week scan when a doctor shared a potential concern about the baby's heart, which thankfully turned out to be a "false alarm."

Later on in the Katie's Crib podcast, Patrick said that he'd been away filming in Toronto shortly before Troian was due to give birth. But the couple wasn't concerned, given their first child arrived a week later than expected. However, the night Patrick got home, things took a turn when Troian, who had been experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions, realized she was actually going into labor. As she noted on the podcast, "My windows between contractions were getting shorter."