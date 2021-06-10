See Miranda Cosgrove Revive Her Drake & Josh Meme in iCarly Revival's Opening Sequence

Miranda Cosgrove is giving her fans an interesting treat in the iCarly revival's opening.

On Wednesday, June 9, Paramount+ released the opening theme footage from the show's highly anticipated revival ahead of its June 17 premiere. The video delighted fans for any number of reasons, one of which is the fact that the 28-year-old actress recreates her can-holding meme that originated in a 2006 episode of Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh.

As social media users probably know, the popular meme focuses on Miranda's character, Megan Parker, sipping a soda and saying the word "interesting" as she uses her computer to research skin ailments that she wants to trick brother Drake (Drake Bell) into thinking he has.

In the new version, present-day Miranda is playing her iCarly character, Carly Shay, while holding a similar can and smiling at the screen of a more modern desktop computer. The footage also features the tune "Leave It All to Me," which is the original iCarly theme song.