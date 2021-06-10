Shakira's Son Sasha Is Her Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

Shakira's 5-year-old son Sasha is all grown up!
The Latin pop star shared a photo of her youngest after he enjoyed his first surf sesh with friends and teachers Kai and Hans. The group of three gave the camera the hang loose sign as they smiled in their beach gear.
It's been quite some time since the She Wolf performer has shared a photo of her kids.
The musician last gave her followers a glimpse into her life with sons Sasha and Milan, as well as husband Gerard Piqué, in August. At the time, the family was enjoying a trip to the ocean, where they spotted critters of the beach variety. She jokingly captioned a video, "It seems to me that my family hasn't seen many crabs in their lives... I've got to take them to the beach more often..."
That being said, Shakira frequently posts about her dance rehearsals, skateboarding and philanthropic efforts.
One particular issue close to the 44-year-old Colombian's heart is climate change. Last October, she spoke to Prince William about the environmental threat, explaining, "I really feel that this is my duty as a citizen and as a mother of two young children, to bring attention to these issues right now, before it's too late."
"And I think all parents want their children to grow and to be in a safe world, a safe environment—it's in our DNA," she added.
Shakira also said Milan and Sasha are actively trying to do their part to help the world, sharing Milan is already monitoring her water usage when she's brushing her teeth and Sasha has a habit of picking up trash on the beach or in their neighborhood.
In addition to being climate change warriors, Gerard and Shakira's boys are quite the athletes, as well. Milan and Sasha started tennis lessons in 2018, as the proud mom showed in a video.
Looks like athleticism runs in the family!