Father's Day Flash Sale: Score Deals on Gifts From Callaway, JBL, Man Crates & More

The countdown is on to find a gift for the father figure in your life that he'll actually use. If that makes you sweat, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez is here to help!
From gift sets tailored to dad's interests and noise cancellation headphones to personalized golf balls, there's something for every kind of dad regardless of how picky he is. Even better, Lilliana rounded up six limited-time deals on these must-have gifts.
To get Father's Day shopping checked off your list, scroll below!
Personalized Callaway Golf Balls
Surprise dad with custom golf balls that say "#1 Dad", "Best Dad" or display his initials. Besides the personalized touch, dad will appreciate Callaway's Chrome Soft golf balls that create more speed, longer distance off of every club and help with spin control. Even better, Callaway is offering free golf ball personalization!
Diamond Whiskey Glasses
Now through 6/13, E! readers can score 20% off Dragon Glassware's Amazon store with code DAILYPOP20. Upgrade dad's happy hour with premium glassware fit to make a glass of whiskey, wine or beer even more special. Grab a set of 2 for $34.99, set of 4 for $54.99 or set of 6 for $64.99.
JBL Club One Headphones
For the dad who loves music or needs help staying in the zone during the workday or gym time, gift him JBL's CLUB One over-ear headphones! These pro-level headphones marry stage-ready performance with advanced features such as True Adaptive Noise Cancellation + SilentNow™ technologies, EQ personalization via the "My JBL Headphones" app, plus 45 hours of playback time! Even better, you can score these dad-approved headphones for 20% now through 6/13.
Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector
Summer movie nights outside? Count dad in! Binge-watch your favorite shows and movies inside, on the road or in your backyard with this mini portable projector that has 2.5 hours of battery life. Now through 6/15, E! viewers can score 28.6% off this summer must-have with code DAILYPOP28.
Man Crates
Is the father figure in your life a Grill Master or Cool Dad? Or maybe he's a new dad or has an affinity for jerky. Whatever your dad is into, Man Crates has you covered with a wide variety of gifts that will make him feel seen. E! readers can score 15% off sitewide with code DAILYPOP15 now through 6/20. (Offer excludes gift cards, taxes, shipping and duct tape wrapping.)
Curio Press Cards & Stationery
If your dad is old-fashioned and adamant about sending handwritten cards, he'll appreciate a set of personalized stationery. Luckily, you can surprise him with this thoughtful gift while saving 15% off Curio Press' site with code DAILYPOP15 now through 5/27. (Gift cards are excluded from this promotion.)
