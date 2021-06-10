9 Things Younger Star Molly Bernard Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Younger viewers can always count on Lauren Heller to make us laugh, be honest, and always keep things interesting. Sadly, the Paramount+ series is coming to an end tonight, but that doesn't mean we need to say goodbye to Lauren's real-life counterpart Molly Bernard. She is in the Video on Demand Milkwater.

While Younger fans feel happiest when Lauren is on the screen delivering an on-point one-liner, Molly told E!, "I feel happiest when I'm in the midst of a creative project that is fulfilling me." She also shared, "I feel the most relaxed when I'm snuggling with my partner and two dogs." With that said, it's not surprising that an adjustable dog leash is one of the actress's must-have items.

In addition to taking care of her beloved pets, Molly also makes sure to look out for herself with some delicious chocolate bars, a miraculous face oil, and a daily cup of matcha. Keep on scrolling to learn more about the 10 items that Molly cannot live without.