All the U.K. Comedies Just as Good as Fleabag

It's been over two years since the final season of Fleabag premiered on Amazon Prime Video. See which U.K. shows can now filled that void.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 11, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Nothing beats quality TV. Which is why, two years later, we're still thinking about the perfection that was season two of Fleabag.

As E! News readers well know, star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took her dry-witted tragicomedy to the next level by creating hilarious and heartbreaking storylines for her characters. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the blessing that was the hot priest (Andrew Scott).

In the years following the apparent last season of Fleabag, we've searched high and low for comedy that would fill this TV void. And, thankfully, we now feel confident enough to share our list of U.K. comedies that rival Fleabag.

Most recently, we were blown away by Netflix's dramedy, Feel Good. Starring Mae Martin, who also co-created the series, and Charlotte Ritchie, Feel Good unpacks a modern romance while taking a closer look at addiction, gender identity and sexual identity. Season two, which arrived on the streaming service last week, impressively integrated moments of comedy as it navigated a sensitive storyline about trauma and sexual abuse.

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Similarly, Hulu's This Way Up shines a light on the highs and lows of recovery. In the series, Aine (Aisling Bea) attempts find her footing after having, what she describes as, a "teeny weeny" nervous breakdown. Season two arrives later this year.

These are just two of the incredible shows that British (and Irish) television has offered up over the years. In fact, there are shows from before Fleabag's debut that we think you can't miss!

Amazon; Channel 4; Netflix/E! Illustration

So, for the shows similar to Fleabag, scroll through the images below.

Channel 4
Crashing

No, we aren't talking about the HBO comedy starring Pete Holmes. Crashing may be Phoebe Waller-Bridge's lesser known 2016 comedy, but it's equally brilliant. The series follows six young adults, one of them being Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, as they serve as property guardians in an abandoned hospital. With messy personal lives and the possibility of eviction around the corner, hijinks ensue in the best possible way.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Channel 4/Netflix
Derry Girls

If you're seeking a laugh-out-loud series with plenty of wild antics, then look no further. Derry Girls is a hilarious comedy that follows the lives of Irish teens (and an English cousin) as they navigate life in 1990s Northern Ireland. The show even has its own hot priest to boast!

Where to watch it: Netflix

BBC
Ghosts

Missing Fleabag's dry wit? Then you should definitely check out Ghosts. Young couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) inherit a mansion from a very distant relative, as well as the ghosts who reside inside. After sustaining a head injury, Alison is able to see and communicate with the ghostly guests, which causes plenty of hilarious moments.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Laura Radford/Peacock
We Are Lady Parts

In We Are Lady Parts, PhD student Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) attempts to find her voice by becoming the lead guitarist of a punk band, called, you guessed it, Lady Parts. Similar to FleabagWe Are Lady Parts explores female storylines while intertwining romantic elements in a fun, unique way.

Where to watch it: Peacock

Netflix
Feel Good

Feel Good follows the modern love story of George (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mae (Mae Martin) as they navigate sexual identity, gender identity, addiction and more. Like Fleabag, Feel Good is wildly honest and cheeky with its storytelling and features complex characters.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Channel 4
This Way Up

Following a nervous breakdown, Aine (Aisling Bea) tries to pull her life together. However, post-rehab life is a bit harder than Aine expected as she finds herself attracted to the father of one of her students, worrying her sister and struggling to make friends. Similar to Fleabag, This series will have you laughing and crying over the course of its six-episode first season.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Channel 4/YouTube
GameFace

Like Fleabag's titular character, GameFace's Marcella (Roisin Conaty) is struggling to cope with life as a 30-something woman. However, determined to better herself, Marcella makes a serious effort to launch her acting career, starts attending therapy and attempts to finally get her license.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Apple TV+
Trying

When couple Jason and Nikki (played by Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, respectively) struggle to conceive, they decide to pursue adoption. However, along the way, Nikki and Jason learn that the adoption process comes with its own series of challenges. 

Where to watch it: Apple TV+

Channel 4
Fresh Meat

Another British comedy-drama you can't miss! Fresh Meat, which ran for four seasons between 2011 and 2016 on Channel 4, follows six university students as they try to find their footing while sharing a house off-campus.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

BBC/YouTube
Miranda

Miss the awkwardness of Fleabag? Let us introduce you to the OG adorkable series, Miranda. Starring and created by Miranda Hart, the British sitcom follows an awkward and endearing joke shop owner, who, at 6'1", finds herself in many hilarious situations

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

