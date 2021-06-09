8 Stores With Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There are so many details that go into planning a wedding. Choosing the wedding colors is only the beginning. After that, you need to choose flowers, linens, and bridesmaid dresses to complement that color scheme. Whether you're a bride picking out dresses for your friends or if you're a bridesmaid who has the option to choose her own look, there are just so many places to shop.
Take it from someone who has been a bridesmaid too many times to count, if your bride hasn't decided which store to get the dresses from, just hand her this list to steer her in the right direction. These sites are great because they have sizes that cater to many body types (including maternity options) with a wide variety of style and color choices. Instead of trying the rest, just start with the best. Keep on scrolling to find out why we adore Lulus, The Dessy Group, Birdy Grey, Show Me Your MuMu, BHLDN, Nordstrom, Windsor, and ASOS.
Lulus
Lulus has bridesmaid dresses with prices ranging from $68 to $220. This price point is great, especially when you consider the overall costs involved with being a bridesmaid. Lulus has so many dresses to accommodate a variety of dress codes and color preferences. We are loving this off-the-shoulder green number with a high slit.
The Dessy Group
The Dessy Group is your one-stop shop for all of the best brands, including Jenny Packham, Bella Bridesmaids, After Six, Alfred Sung, and their own Dessy Collection. They have plus size dresses, maternity dresses, flower girl dresses, an more. We are here for this one-shoulder trumpet gown. It's available in so many colors.
Birdy Grey
Every single dress from Birdy Grey is under $100, but you could never tell by looking at them. And all of the gowns are ready-to-ship, so you don't have to wait months for a dress to be made. And if you're not feeling the dress or want to exchange it for a different size, you have two weeks to decide. Check out this dress with a Grecian neckline. It is available in a wide range of sizes and you'll definitely feel like a goddess in this one.
Show Me Your Mumu
Show Me Your MuMu has gorgeous dresses made from lace, luxe satin, crepe, chiffon, and more. There are so many styles available in the same color fabrics that all of the girls can get a dress to showcase her individuality and still be a part of a cohesive group. At the moment, we are into this cowl neck, satin midi dress. This is definitely a look you'd rock for other events post-wedding.
ASOS
ASOS has so many dress options at affordable price points, with inclusive sizing that caters to petite, plus, and tall women. And, how elegant is this draped maxi dress? You can get this and lots of other bridesmaid looks at ASOS.
BHLDN
E! shoppers know how much we adore Anthropologie. If you do too, keep it in the family, with Anthropologie's BHLDN. The thoughtfully curated wedding site has dresses from Watters, Catherine Deane, Jenny Yoo, Needle & Thread, Tadashi Shoji, Marchesa Notte, Flor Et. Al, ML Monique Lhuillier, Nouvelle Amsale, and many more. This high-neck, satin dress is to die for.
Nordstrom
We can rely on Nordstrom for pretty much everything, so of course, they're another go-to for beautiful bridesmaid dresses. They have stunning options from Dress the Population, Reformation, La Femme, Wayf, Alfred Sung, and so many more. This trumpet gown is nothing short of regal, especially in the burgundy.
Windsor
Don't. Sleep. On. Windsor. This store has everything you need to be a glamorous bridesmaid or fashionable wedding guest at affordable prices. This emerald dress is only $60! They also have shapewear, boob tape, shoes, bags, and jewelry and everything else you need to complete your look.
