Kanye West and Irina Shayk Spotted Together for the First Time Since France Vacation

Watch : Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West Marriage Problems

It took only "FourFiveSeconds" for Kanye West and Irina Shayk to break the internet with their recent getaway.

The Jesus Is King rapper and supermodel jetted off to France earlier this week, where they enjoyed a stay at the luxurious Villa La Coste, a 600-acre hotel near Provence. An eyewitness shared details of their trip across the pond, telling E! News, "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

"Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could," a second source told E! News. "She loved posing for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."

Additionally, the second insider noted that the duo spent three nights at the hotel and flew back to the U.S. on Wednesday, June 9.

The two were spotted for the first time since vacationing in France, as they arrived at a New Jersey airport that same day.