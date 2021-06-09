Riverdale Co-Stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Are Officially Back Together

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are officially giving it another go.
The Riverdale co-stars, who broke up in the fall of 2019, are dating once again, a source close to the TV show exclusively tells E! News.
"The break was nice for them and they reconnected on set of Riverdale," the source reveals.
How did their makeup come to be? According to the insider, "Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry."
The source adds, "They care a lot about each other and have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day."
They're in no rush to get serious, with the source saying, "It's going well and they aren't putting too much stress on the relationship."
The cast of Riverdale reunited in Canada in the fall to resume filming after the pandemic. At the time, Camila was dating Grayson Vaughan (even kissing him goodbye on the tarmac before taking off).
However, she split with the photographer about four months ago, with a separate source noting that the travel ban did not make their long distance relationship "easy." The second insider shared, "There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course."
That breakup seems to have made room for a take two with Charles, who plays the Reggie to her Veronica.
Last week, Camila, 26, and Charles, 30, were spotted on a night out with their co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse and model Stella Maxwell. On June 4, the group was seen dining at the French restaurant La Poubelle Bistro in L.A., where Charles had his arm around Cami. The couple left together in his car, clueing fans in to their new romance.
Cami and Charles originally started dating back in 2018, but took a break the next year. At the time, a separate source explained, "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."
She later acted in Palm Springs, Dangerous Lies and Day by Day, while he appeared in Bad Boys For Life, Mainstream and, soon, American Horror Stories.
Their busy work schedules put "pressure" on the relationship, with lots of "ups and downs," per the third insider.
Now, it seems, they're older, wiser and ready to dive back in.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.