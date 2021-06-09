Morgan Miller Reveals the “Hardest Part” of Accepting Daughter’s Fatal Drowning on Third Anniversary

Social media influencer Morgan Miller shared an important message on the third anniversary of her daughter Emeline's 2018 drowning death in a neighbor's pool.
Morgan, who is married to Olympic skier Bode Miller, shared a series of photos to Instagram of three of their children—Easton, 2, and twins Asher and Aksel, 18 months—in the pool, along with a lengthy caption about the importance of water safety.
"Today is the day we lost Emmy. 3 years ago today she drowned. 3 years ago tomorrow, she died. In ways it feels like yesterday and in others a lifetime ago. However, the feeling of loss is exactly the same," Morgan wrote. "3 years later, I'm now sitting face to face with what took my daughter's life and watching my boys learn to survive. The twins are only 3 days younger than Emmy was on this day and if they were to fall in, they have the skills to survive. And the hardest part for me to grasp is what it all comes down to is knowledge. Had I known then, what I know now, my daughter would still be alive."
She continued, "It's awareness of survival swim lessons, the false sense of security we give our children when we put them in puddle jumpers, it's awareness of the relationship and beliefs we teach our children in thinking that water is a fun and safe place to be, awareness that drowning should have been my #1 concern in any situation since most drownings occur during non swim times and is THE #1 CAUSE OF DEATH for children under the age of 5."
"So today, and everyday, make this a conversation," she concluded. "Share with parents and pediatricians what you now know because that conversation may just save a life."
Morgan and Bode are also parents to Nash, 6. Bode is dad to daughter Dace, 13, and son Nate, 8, from previous relationships.
And, Morgan is currently pregnant with the couple's next child, who is expected to arrive in November.
"When you lose someone like that, when you lose a child, you really recognize how special that relationship is," Morgan shared with People on May 19. "And not that we were ungrateful for what we had, our kids are absolutely incredible. But we just had so much more love to give and we had so much more love we wanted to give."