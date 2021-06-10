These Are 13 of the Most-Loved Activewear Items on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fitness enthusiasts know how important it is to have reliable workout gear. And there are some people who aren't that into working out who could use a little extra motivation from some cute activewear. No matter which type of gym goer you are, you don't have to spend a ton of money to get high-quality pieces that are actually fashionable too.
If you're not sure what to buy, turn to your fellow Amazon shoppers for insight. We rounded up a list of the most-loved activewear products to narrow things down for you. These are the best-selling, highest-reviewed leggings, sports bras, tank tops, socks, and shorts that you can count on for any workout.
Blooming Jelly Womens Quick-Dry Running Shorts
These top-selling shorts are made from comfortable, breathable fabric that feels cool to the touch. Each pair has a stretcher underwear liner that doesn't ride up. There's even a zipper pocket to securely hold your card, keys, and other essentials. These shorts are great for the gym, fitness classes, running, biking, hiking, and more. They're available in more than 20 colors and prints.
Baleaf Women's High Waist Biker Shorts
These bike shorts have more than 33,400 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers. There are many colors to choose from in three different lengths: 8, 7", and 5". The shorts are made from stretchy moisture-wicking fabric to ensure that you're comfortable during any workout. There are big side pockets for your phone or any other must-have items.
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra/ Yoga Tank Top
This one is the perfect hybrid between a sports bra and a tank top. It provides light support and it has removable padded cups. The fabric is comfortable, breathable, and moisture-wicking.
Seasum Women's High Waist Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings
If you're on TikTok, you've seen these leggings a million times. Even if you're not on TikTok, you probably heard about these amazing booty-lifting leggings. They're a top-selling item with more than 40,000 5-star reviews. Even Porsha Williams included them in her recent list of Amazon must-haves.
Saucony Women's Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks (8 pairs)
All socks aren't the same. These socks have 46,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon thanks to their protective heel tab design. They have AirmeshVenting Technology for advanced breathability and targeted zone cushioning to add comfort and reduce irritation during high impact workouts. Choose from a variety of color and style options.
Colosseum Active Women's Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts
These running shorts come in so many fun colors and prints. They have an adjustable drawstring closure and they're oh-so-comfortable.
Fruit of the Loom Women's Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra- Set of 3
3 sports bras for $13? You cannot beat that. Just ask the $36,900+ Amazon shoppers who left glowing 5-star reviews.
Hanes Women's Jersey Short
You need these $7 shorts in your life. They're available in black, navy, and two shades of grey. They're truly a wardrobe staple that you will wear all the time.
Icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women (Pack of 3)
When a tank is this great, you need to get it in every color. These dry fit tanks come in sets of three with so many color combos to choose from. These tanks are stretchy, tag-free, and ideal for any type of workout, according to 15,600+ Amazon customers who gushed over the sets in 5-star reviews.
Wiholl Two Piece Outfits for Women Short Sleeve V Neck Biker Shorts Set
If you want to look and feel together without putting in the effort, just get a workout set. You have to put in zero thought, you'll look fashionable, and you're well-equipped to handle any type of physical activity. There just one problem: choosing your favorite color.
Fittin Racerback Sports Bras for Women- Padded Seamless High Impact Support
This price is hard to resist, especially for a high impact sports bra. It's made with Climacool technology, which provides heat and moisture management through ventilation. It's super soft and it keeps you dry even when you work up a sweat. This one got 29,000+ 5-star reviews from happy customers.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
It's impossible to have too many pairs of leggings, especially when the quality is this good. They're buttery soft, stretchy, and they have side pockets.
Werena Pleated Tennis Skirts
Tennis, anyone? Even if you don't actually play tennis, this skirt is a great fashion statement no matter where you are. It comes in a bunch of pretty colors and there are three hidden pockets, so you'll always have what you need... on and off the court.
