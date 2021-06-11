Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Breaks Down in Tears After Chris Larangeira Moves Out

This is not a good situation.
As rumors continue to swirl about Angelina Pivarnick's relationship status with Chris Larangeira, new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation prove these two are no longer in the newlywed phase.
In the June 10 episode, Angelina revealed to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino that her husband moved out of their home nearly three weeks ago.
"We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it's been a few weeks now," she shared with the cameras. "Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife' card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair."
According to Angelina, she asked her husband to go to therapy. He ultimately declined.
"I had to hire a lawyer because s--t started hitting the fan," the MTV reality star explained. "I didn't want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to. He hired a lawyer. He blocked me. He won't talk to me."
Back in November 2019, cameras rolled as Angelina and Chris said "I do" in an elaborate televised wedding. Since then, fans of the couple have wondered if their marriage is in trouble after the duo briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram. In a recent episode, Angelina also detailed her "nonexistent" sex life with Chris.
"It's like, we'll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina shared. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang—no one wants to bang."
In the latest episode, Angelina tried to hold back tears as she described feeling abandoned by her husband. As she explained, "I definitely do feel like sometimes the world crashes down on me a little too much."
Later on in the episode, filmed around the Christmas holiday, Angelina met up with Jenni "JWoww" Farley and dropped even more allegations about her husband.
Angelina claimed Chris went to a bar and was hanging out with a 22-year-old female. After installing a tracking system on Chris' car, Angelina also discovered he went to a hotel room with a group of friends. "He said nothing happened in the room," she told JWoww. "He never takes accountability for his actions. He's saying that nothing happened. He said that he literally slept on one bed with his guy friend and those two girls slept on another."
Earlier this month, Chris appeared on an episode and told the cast he hadn't moved out, but simply "slept at my mother's house a couple of times." And in May, Angelina and Chris put on a united front when they both attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
Safe to say this investigation is just getting started. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.