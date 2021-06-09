Elizabeth Olsen Is Married! Revisit Her and Robbie Arnett’s Love Story

Watch : "WandaVision's" Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Had a "Good Flow"

Elizabeth Olsen is officially off the market!

The WandaVision actress recently revealed that she married her longtime love, Robbie Arnett. While the 32-year-old star didn't share any other details about their nuptials—like exactly when she and the musician got hitched or if her twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, attended the ceremony, she did confirm her relationship milestone.

On Tuesday, June 8, Elizabeth spoke to Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series, in which she casually referred to the indie-pop singer as her "husband."

"I'm in a bathroom," the Marvel actress shared of her video setup. "I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I'm in the furthest bathroom."

Elizabeth then realized that Robbie placed a special decoration in her background.

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?" she gushed. "They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f--king cutie!"