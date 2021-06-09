Jennifer Garner Has One Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Is Jennifer Lopez Moving to Los Angeles for Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be picking up where they left off their relationship nearly 20 years ago, but the Gone Girl star's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has one "hope" for her former spouse amid his new high-profile romance.

According to a source for E! News, Garner—who shares children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with the actor—wants the kids to remain the center of Affleck's world as he embarks on any new journey of love.

"Jen does not want to get involved. She has completely moved on," the insider explains of the 13 Going on 30 actress. "She continues to focus on her kids and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is his priority too. What he does the rest of the time is not her problem. She has done everything she can to foster great relationships between Ben and the kids. But she won't get involved with who he dates or his private life."

Affleck, who previously dated his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas earlier this year, was first spotted hanging out with his former fiancée Lopez at her Los Angeles home in April. The reconciliation drove the internet wild, as the original Bennifer was a tabloid staple before their split in 2004. Since then, the two have been seen vacationing in Montana as well as having a date night out with friends in West Hollywood.