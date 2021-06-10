Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She Wants to Get Married Again in Honest KUWTK Preview

Looking to the future.
In this clip from tonight's June 10 series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson discuss their next steps, especially with the holidays fast approaching. This conversation comes about after the Good American mogul reflects on what she wants out of her future.
"I hope I have a sibling for True," Khloe informs the camera. "But also, I don't feel incomplete if I don't."
As for her romantic life? The mother of one expresses a desire to be married again. "I think," she adds. "But I also don't think I need to be married in order to feel like, this is our union."
Later on, Khloe FaceTimes with Tristan to discuss a potential trip to Boston, where the sports star plays for the Celtics. Clearly, Tristan wants Khloe and their daughter to join him on the East Coast as he hypes up the new city.
"It's good," he shares. "I mean, the weather's been great, everyone's been welcoming. It makes me happy."
While Khloe appears overwhelmed by the idea of holiday planning, Tristan is confident that they should celebrate Christmas in Boston. "I think it works perfect," he adds. "I have a game on Christmas in Boston. So, it makes sense for us all to do Christmas in Boston."
At this point, Tristan suggests that Khloe and True should arrive in Boston "by next Friday." Still unsold on the idea, Khloe offers up a simple, "I don't know."
After Khloe assures Tristan that she'll think about it, he teases that he's waiting for her. In a confessional, Khloe explains, "It's definitely weighing on me to figure out what to do. Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings."
As the clip concludes, Khloe admits that she hasn't fully processed what moving would mean for their relationship.
Watch the conversation play out in the clip above.
Don't forget, you can catch up on past KUWTK episodes on Peacock ahead of tonight's series finale.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)