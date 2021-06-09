Russell Dickerson's Father's Day Gift Picks Are "Yours"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Russell Dickerson has a lot to look forward to in 2021. He's hitting the road again to go out on tour and he's about to celebrate his first Father's Day. The Southern Symphony singer told E!, "This is the first one and I'm emo about it for sure." He recalled, "We found out my wife was pregnant January 1 of 2020. We were still touring until March. Being able to be home and shut it down was something we never would have done for ourselves, but we needed it so badly."
What are his plans for his first Father's Day as a dad? The country star shared, "We are preserving our energy for tour, just laying low. We will probably build a bonfire and watch the sunset." That sounds like the ideal, relaxing family day. Ahead of the holiday, Russell shared his go-to items for Father's Day gifts. Keep on scrolling to get some shopping inspiration and to find out why he loves these items so much. To paraphrase his hit song, Russell made Father's Day "better than it was before," his gift picks are "Yours."
Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Cross-Training Shoes
"With any mention of the word 'Dad,' one must-have is a pair of Nike Air Monarchs. I think that is the number one dad shoe, whether you're wearing them jokingly or wearing them seriously. A father must own a pair of Nike Air Monarchs. You can work out in them, you can grill, you can mow the grass, everything. That's got to be the numero uno gift."
JBL Clip 4 Ultra-portable Waterproof Speaker
"JBL, their portable speakers are absolutely bomb. There's one you can clip onto your golf bag." They're waterproof, dustproof, and have 10 hours of battery life.
Traeger Timberline 1300 Pellet Grill
"This is a good one, a Traeger grill. That's kind of a splurge, but that is definitely a good one. If you're going to grill in your Nike Air Monarchs, it better be a Traeger grill. They are like bulletproof. I literally just leave mine outside and it is bomb. I have the Timberline 1300."
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
"I do love to work out. I love to run. I love to sweat. An Apple Watch is a big must for me. I use mine every single day. If I'm wearing anything active, I wear that. I keep track of how many calories I burn during shows too. I can stack up a couple miles easily."
Bushnell Tour V5 Patriot Laser Rangefinder Pack
"We've been playing a lot of golf. I know there are some dads out there that play golf. A rangefinder, a Bushnell range finder, is a great gift. It's kind of like a scope that you look through and you can tell how you need to hit the ball."
JBL Club One Headphones
"JBL's headphones, their Club Ones are bar none. Those are awesome headphones."
Carhartt Workwear Pocket S/S Tee K87
"You can't go wrong with anything Carhartt. When in doubt Carhartt it out. That's always a great gift. Carhartt tees, hats, anything.
Southern Supply Hat Co. Mustard Corduroy Snap-Back
"I have actually started my own hat brand. Those are the ones I've been wearing in the recent months. The brand is called Southern Supply Hat Co. We just started it. We couldn't find the perfect hat. I know there are millions out there, but we couldn't find the perfect one. So, we custom-built our own. I'm so pumped about it. We have a bunch of different hats."
