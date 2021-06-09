Russell Dickerson's Father's Day Gift Picks Are "Yours"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Russell Dickerson has a lot to look forward to in 2021. He's hitting the road again to go out on tour and he's about to celebrate his first Father's Day. The Southern Symphony singer told E!, "This is the first one and I'm emo about it for sure." He recalled, "We found out my wife was pregnant January 1 of 2020. We were still touring until March. Being able to be home and shut it down was something we never would have done for ourselves, but we needed it so badly."

What are his plans for his first Father's Day as a dad? The country star shared, "We are preserving our energy for tour, just laying low. We will probably build a bonfire and watch the sunset." That sounds like the ideal, relaxing family day. Ahead of the holiday, Russell shared his go-to items for Father's Day gifts. Keep on scrolling to get some shopping inspiration and to find out why he loves these items so much. To paraphrase his hit song, Russell made Father's Day "better than it was before," his gift picks are "Yours."