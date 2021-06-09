Lori Vallow Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility as She Faces Charges of Murder of Her Children

Lori Vallow has been ordered to be committed to a mental health treatment facility after being declared unfit for trial following her indictment in the suspected murders of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow, 7.

In May, an Idaho grand jury indicted Lori and husband Chad Daybell on first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the September 2019 disappearances of the children, whose remains were found buried on Chad's property in June 2020.

This past March, Lori was given a psychological assessment and a judge later determined that based on the results, she was not competent to proceed to trial and ordered her to undergo "restorative treatment."

Court records filed on Tuesday, June 8, and obtained by E! News state that Lori "was committed to the custody of the Director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for care and treatment at an appropriate facility for a period not exceeding 90 days." The filing also states that while Lori "does lack capacity to make informed decisions about treatment," she is "not dangerously mentally ill."