Here Are the Celebs Replacing Chris Harrison as Hosts of Bachelor in Paradise

Chris Harrison won't be packing his swim trunks for another season of Bachelor in Paradise, but fortunately, the show must go on—and these celebrities are more than happy to head to the beach.

This year, hosting duties will be split up between stars that include Lil Jon, David Spade, Tituss Burgess and Lance Bass, a spokesperson for the show confirmed to E! News. And there may be some yet to be announced celebrities making the trip to paradise, too.

While the rotating slate of hosts is certainly a fun new twist, Bachelor in Paradise is also looking for a more permanent replacement.

Harrison announced his official departure from The Bachelor franchise on June 8, months after his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay in which he defended Matt James' now-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell's attendance at a 2018 antebellum-themed party.

Lindsay pointed out that had she, a Black woman and the first Black lead of The Bachelorette, attended this Old South event—which many believe glorifies the institution of slavery—she would have represented something very different than Kirkconnell did. Harrison, however, said it was just an example of the "woke police" coming for a girl who made a poor judgment call.