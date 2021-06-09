Gina Has the Best Birthday Present for Carlos in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Clip

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, birthday presents come in the form of elaborate musical numbers.

It's Carlos' (Frankie Rodriguez) birthday on the Disney+ comedy this week, and his friends are throwing him a Quinceanero to celebrate him, just a few years late. Obviously, this is a party that involves a stage and several performances dedicated to everybody's favorite choreographer/candlestick, and E! News has a sneak peek at one of them.

As her gift, Gina (Sofia Wylie) decides to pay homage to a video that Carlos made just before his 13th birthday. Other kids at school were not particularly kind about Carlos' homemade dance, but Gina is giving it the epic treatment it deserves, in a truly spectacular outfit with a few background dancers. You can watch her performance in the clip below, complete with an intro from young Carlos and a reaction from present day Carlos.