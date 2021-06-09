See Jimmy Fallon & Lin-Manuel Miranda Unite Broadway's Biggest Stars for Show-Stopping Musical Number

Watch : Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to "Hamilton" Criticism

Something to sing about.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda partnered with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to mark a special return to Broadway on last night's June 8 episode. Miranda and Fallon broke out in song to celebrate the long-awaited return of musicals in New York City.

"Man, I miss seeing a play," Fallon tells Manuel, who adds, "And I miss playing." The duo erupt into a catchy tune, complete with surprise guests and stunning choreography.

"A night at the theater/My favorite kind of date," In The Heights Tony winner Miranda crooned in a musical number, titled "Broadway Is Back!" modeled after Hamilton hit "You'll Be Back."

Multi-hyphenate talents Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Laura Benanti, Jimmy Smits and Olga Merediz rounded out the ensemble number with nods to hit Broadway shows like Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, West Side Story, The Lion King and Wicked.