Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Turn Heads During Girls' Night Out

Every party is a runway if you’re part of this clique. See the chic AF looks Kendall and Hailey wore to celebrate pal Stassie Karanikolaou's 24h birthday.

Allow Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to inspire your hot girl summer wardrobe.

For pal Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 24th birthday party June 8, the duo sported the chicest of looks with Kendall wearing a black and white patterned crop top and pants and Hailey choosing a black bikini-style top and matching maxi skirt by designer Alex Perry and styled by Maeve Reilly.

Naturally, Stassie's big night was a star-studded affair with guests including fellow model Winnie Harlow as well as Kylie Jenner. Taking to Instagram, the beauty mogul shared two videos of BFF Stassie, including one showing her blowing out the candles on massive white birthday cake inside a private dining room and another of Stassie twerking in front of their cars.

The birthday girl—who shared the festivities with club promoter Zack Bia—stunned in a long sleeve, off-the-shoulder, semi-sheer silver sparkling dress. As Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story, "The prettiest [two heart emojis] @stassiebaby."

photos
Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded 818 Tequila Launch Party

See photos from the bash:

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

The models arrive at the party.

TWIST / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

The models walk to the party.

HEDO / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

The models walk to the party.

Instagram / Winnie Harlow
Birthday Girl

There she is!

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Serving Lewks

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber strike a pose at the party.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Girls' Night Out

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber pose with friends at the party.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Make a Wish

Stassie blows out her birthday candles.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Birthday Stassie

The birthday girl is all smiles.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Dinner Time

Kylie Jenner shared this photo of the birthday dinner.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Strike a Pose

Kylie Jenner posted this image of the birthday girl on her Instagram Story.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

