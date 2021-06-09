Crystal Kung Minkoff Calls Sutton Stracke "Creepy & Weird" as Their Fight Worsens in RHOBH Preview

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais: "It's About Time" a Black Woman Joined "RHOBH"

The coat in question.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's June 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke's misunderstandings continue to get worse during the Lake Tahoe trip.

Sutton visits Crystal's bedroom to clear the air before the ladies leave their vacation. Yet things aren't so easily smoothed over. "I just kind of wanted to end on a good note because you didn't come to dinner," Sutton apologizes to Crystal. "I feel like I was a part of that. I didn't do a great job of including you in the group and I should have been nicer."

While Crystal seems to accept Sutton's sentiments, she also remembers that Sutton went into her bedroom on the second night.

"To give you your coat..." Sutton adds in confusion.

Crystal counters, "I was naked."

"Yeah I know, I was worried, I was just giving your coat back," Sutton stands by her actions.