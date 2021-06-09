You Won't Recognize Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in This New Eyes of Tammy Faye Trailer

Watch : Chris Hemsworth & Jessica Chastain Interview Each Other

Jessica Chastain is taking on life through the eyes of Tammy Faye Bakker.

Based on the 2000 documentary by the same name and due out in theaters on Sept. 17, the upcoming drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye stars Jessica as the iconic televangelist—but one watch of the film's new trailer and it's suddenly hard to separate the two women.

As the movie spans the rise and fall of Tammy and husband Jim Bakker and their empire, Jessica becomes increasingly unrecognizable behind the layers of Tammy's signature wardrobe, hair and makeup—spiky eyelashes included.

"This," Jessica proudly declares in character at the end of the trailer, "is who I am."

Along for the ride is Andrew Garfield as Jim and Vincent D'Onofrio equally as unrecognizable as famed televangelist Jerry Falwell.

"I'm really excited to share this trailer with you," the actress wrote in a June 9 Instagram post. "Took us almost 10 yrs to get here."