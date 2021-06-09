BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

See Evan Peters Become Jeffrey Dahmer in First Photo From Netflix's Monster

On June 8, Evan Peters was photographed in character as the convicted serial killer for the first time while shooting Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

By Ryan Gajewski Jun 09, 2021 5:49 AMTags
TVNiecy NashRyan MurphyCelebritiesNetflixEvan PetersTrue Crime
Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Evan Peters has completely transformed his look for his upcoming role as convicted serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer

On Tuesday, June 8, the 34-year-old Mare of Easttown star was photographed in costume for the first time while on the Los Angeles set of the forthcoming Netflix limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan's role as the title character in the 10-episode project from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan was first announced in March. 

To play the criminal who was captured in 1991 and later sentenced to 16 lifetime prison terms before he was killed by a fellow inmate in 1994, Evan sported blonde hair and glasses, along with a checkered shirt and jeans. The actor, known for previously collaborating with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story, can be seen in character in the below photo. 

The true-crime series' cast also includes Richard Jenkins, who is playing Jeffrey's father. In addition, Niecy Nash portrays Glenda Cleveland, a Milwaukee woman who reported Jeffrey months before he was eventually arrested in July 1991.

photos
Biggest Unsolved Murder Mysteries

In April, Evan spoke to Variety about his approach to portraying the murderer who has been the subject of previous Hollywood projects, including Ross Lynch's performance for the 2017 Hulu film My Friend Dahmer

TheImageDirect.com

Trending Stories

1

Joaquin Phoenix Makes Rare Comment About Raising Son River With Rooney

2
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez Is Moving to LA for a "Fresh Start" With Ben Affleck

3

Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Pic of Travis Barker’s Blood

"You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day, we're not making a documentary," Evan explained. "It's more about maintaining the idea and the through line of why you're telling the story and always having that as your guiding light."

He continued at the time, "But there's so much material for Dahmer that I think it's incredibly important to make it really authentic."

Keep scrolling to check out photos of other actors in character as serial killers.

Scott McDermott/Peacock/Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch

Joshua Jackson embodied Texan neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch in 2021 Peacock series Dr. Death, inspired by the podcast of the same name.

EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images; Peninsula Films
Jeremy Renner as Jeffrey Dahmer

2002's Dahmer featured Jeremy Renner as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who is known for killing and dismembering almost 20 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images; Ibid Filmworks/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ross Lynch as Jeffrey Dahmer

Another Dahmer! In Marc Meyers' 2017 film My Friend DahmerRoss Lynch portrayed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's high school days.

Shutterstock
Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

For The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryDarren Criss left his Glee persona behind as he portrayed serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The performance earned Criss an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award.

AP/Shutterstock; Sony
Damon Herriman as Charles Manson

Damon Herriman has played infamous cult leader Charles Manson on not one, but two occasions. In Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Herriman is referred to as "Charlie." For a 2019 episode of Mindhunter, Herriman played Charles Manson for a scene opposite Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.

FX, Everett/Shutterstock
Evan Peters as Charles Manson

In American Horror Story: Cult, the Manson family murders were recreated. For the scene, AHS lead Evan Peters channeled the infamous cult leader, Charles Manson.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Courtesy of Netflix
Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper

Mindhunter does it again! Cameron Britton gave a bone-chilling portrayal as Ed Kemper on Netflix's Mindhunter.

Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Lionsgate
John Cusack as Robert Hansen

In 2013's The Frozen Ground, John Cusack portrayed serial killer Robert Hansen (aka Butcher Baker). After abducting, raping and murdering at least 17 women, he was arrested and convicted in 1983.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Creative Entertainment Group/Getty Images
Brian Dennehy as John Wayne Gacy

Brian Dennehy played John Wayne Gacy, the serial killer and sex offender who murdered at least 33 young men/boys between 1972 and 1978, in a two-part television special in 1992.

Lafayette/Kobal/Shutterstock; Moviestore/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos

Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer who murdered seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990. Monster, which came out in 2003, also stars Christina Ricci as a character based on Wuornos' ex-girlfriend Tyria Moore.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Brian Douglas/Netflix
Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

Zac Efron portrayed prolific serial killer Ted Bundy in the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Just before his execution, which took place in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides in the '70s.

 

John Mabanglo/AP/Shutterstock; Kurt Iswarienko FX
Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez

In season nine of American Horror Story, Zach Villa played real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez (aka Night Stalker). Ramirez terrorized Los Angeles and San Francisco residents between 1984 and 1985. The death row inmate died in prison in 2013.

Trending Stories

1

Joaquin Phoenix Makes Rare Comment About Raising Son River With Rooney

2
Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez Is Moving to LA for a "Fresh Start" With Ben Affleck

3

Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Pic of Travis Barker’s Blood

4

Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She’s Married to Robbie Arnett

5

How Queen Elizabeth Met Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Daughter Lili