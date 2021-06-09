Rachel Lindsay Responds to Chris Harrison's Bachelor Franchise Exit

Watch : Chris Harrison Exits "Bachelor" Franchise Permanently

Rachel Lindsay is breaking her silence on Chris Harrison permanently exiting the Bachelor franchise that he's hosted for the past 19 years.

After E! News confirmed on Tuesday, June 8 that Chris would not return to the ABC dating franchise, Rachel addressed the situation during her appearance on Extra later that day.

The franchise's first Black Bachelorette told Billy Bush that the decision took her by surprise, given that some time had gone by since Chris announced in February that he was taking a temporary leave of absence from hosting.

"I wasn't expecting for it to happen, not after the announcement," Rachel said, according to media reports. As for what she felt may have led to the exit, she shared, "We can only speculate."

However, she went on to explain she believed there were moments that possibly contributed to this parting of ways, including members of Bachelor Nation voicing concerns about Chris remaining on as host. Back in March, E! News exclusively reported that a number of franchise alums had been "apprehensive" about taking part in this summer's Bachelor in Paradise due to the ongoing controversies surrounding the franchise.