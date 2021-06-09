Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares Amazon Looks Under $100

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who knows more about summer outfits than Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo? She is always dressed to impress, whether it's for a night out in Montauk, a themed party at the summer house, or even just lounging in between events. Yes, Paige always looks like a million bucks, but she doesn't spend that much on her ensembles. In fact, she's an avid Amazon shopper. During a recent Amazon Live session, Paige remarked, "This is the best thing I've ever done because I love a look for less. I love a bargain."

If you wish you had a stylist, you're in luck because Paige put together some stylish summer outfits. Not only that, but these items are versatile, with the Bravolebrity pointing out "a lot of these pieces are interchangeable." Keep on scrolling to see some of Paige's go-to ensembles from Amazon.