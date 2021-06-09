Jennifer Lopez Is Officially Moving to Los Angeles for a "Fresh Start" With Ben Affleck

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's "Affectionate" Date Night: Details

Jennifer Lopez's new beginning starts now.

The Hustlers actress, who called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together, is looking for a clean slate. And now that she's recently rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, what better way to officially start her next chapter than by moving to Los Angeles, Calif.?

A source exclusively tells E! News, J.Lo "is packing up her Miami rental"—yes, the lavish estate where she and the Oscar winner enjoyed a weekend getaway—and headed to the City of Angels with her twins Emme and Maximilian, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Although it's unclear when the Second Act star is moving to the West Coast, the insider explains she plans to make California her new home.

"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," the source shares. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."