Odette Annable Shares She Suffered Third Pregnancy Loss

Odette Annable is sharing that she and husband Dave Annable recently suffered their third pregnancy loss.
The 36-year-old Walker actress informed fans with an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 8 that she had lost their baby, and included a photo of herself somberly looking down at her stomach from when she was 15 weeks along. Odette and Dave—who announced their reconciliation in August 2020, nearly 10 months after confirming they had separated—welcomed daughter Charlie in September 2015.
"NOT A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT," the star captioned her post. "The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."
She continued, "I share this because what you see on a social media page isn't always what's going on in real life. My social media page consists mostly of a highlight reel. I try to keep it as authentic as I can, but I also largely focus on the positive because that feels good to me. But this is real and this is part of life. The really hard stuff that you never think or want to come your way. I miss feeling this sweet baby grow but I also know that it was a gift carrying our baby and a privilege for even the short time we spent together."
Odette further explained that it hadn't yet felt right to include fans on the pregnancy journey until now, but that she's grateful for the "silver linings in the hard things," which is how she described Dave and Charlie. She went on to say this experience provided her with "new appreciation" for the 41-year-old What/If actor, who she met while they were co-starring on Brothers & Sisters before tying the knot in October 2010.
"This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well," the Cloverfield star continued. "It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel."
Later that day, Dave posted his wife's message and photo to his Instagram account as well.
Among those sending support in the comments was JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who co-starred with Odette on ABC's The Astronaut Wives Club.
"Love you [heart emoji] Dave [heart emoji] Charlie [heart emoji] and your precious angel shining bright on the other side," JoAnna wrote.