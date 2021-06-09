Odette Annable Shares She Suffered Third Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Odette Annable Gains Closure About Late Friend

Odette Annable is sharing that she and husband Dave Annable recently suffered their third pregnancy loss.

The 36-year-old Walker actress informed fans with an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 8 that she had lost their baby, and included a photo of herself somberly looking down at her stomach from when she was 15 weeks along. Odette and Dave—who announced their reconciliation in August 2020, nearly 10 months after confirming they had separated—welcomed daughter Charlie in September 2015.

"NOT A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT," the star captioned her post. "The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly. I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."