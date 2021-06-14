Bachelor Nation's Matt James Reveals His Fitness Must-Haves for Summer

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

On your mark, get set, sweat!

It's about to be a summer to remember for Matt James as he continues to train for the upcoming New York City marathon. And while The Bachelor star will make plenty of time for fun, he won't let anything come between his fitness goals.

"After everything that happened this past year, we should all be very conscious about what we are putting in our bodies and how we are taking care of ourselves and our loved ones," Matt exclusively shared with E! News while partnering with Vita Coco Pressed. "As we reenter into a world of more normalcy, it's important to put our minds and bodies first so that we are all bringing the best version of ourselves into the world. When you feel good, you can do good."

Whether you're following Matt's lead and waking up at 5 a.m. for morning runs or simply enjoying walks in the sunshine, the Bachelor Nation member shared his must-have fitness products. From his favorite shoes to his beloved headphones, accept his picks below.