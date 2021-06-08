5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings Engaged to Sierra Deaton

Alexa, play "She Looks So Perfect" by 5 Seconds of Summer.
On Tuesday, June 8, the Aussie pop rock band's lead singer, Luke Hemmings, announced he's engaged to longtime girlfriend and The X Factor winner Sierra Deaton.
Luke and Sierra, who were first romantically linked in 2018, revealed the proposal actually took place some time ago.
"With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year," the 24-year-old captioned Instagram photos of the moment he got down one knee. "I love you Thao and I can't imagine my life without you."
As for Sierra, she said it was "so fun keeping this a secret for so long," but noted it was finally time to let fans in on the exciting relationship milestone. "my heart is nearly bursting at the seams," she continued. "can't wait for forever."
In one photo, Sierra, 30, flashes her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring, while in another the future newlyweds lock lips in front of a picturesque landscape.
Around this time last year, Luke celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a sweet tribute to Sierra, who is bisexual.
"There is still so much work to be done but wanted to wish everyone a happy pride," the rocker posted on his Instagram Story. "Especially to my beautiful bisexual biracial angel."
And, on Luke's birthday in 2019, Sierra described her fiancé as her "very best friend" and "soulmate," writing on Instagram, "there aren't enough words to articulate how much i love every ounce of the being you are. lu, thank you for being my rock through hell or high water, but mostly for telling me everything i cook is the greatest thing you've ever tasted lmao."
Prior to finding love with each other, Sierra dated bandmate Alex Kinsey. As musical duo Alex & Sierra, the singers won the third and final season of The X Factor U.S. in 2013 but ultimately went their separate ways in 2017.
Luke previously dated influencer Arzaylea Rodriguez, and in 2015 briefly sparked romance rumors with Hailey Bieber after they were spotted out together.
"I never went on a date with Luke from 5 Seconds of Summer. So if everyone wants to chill, that'd be dope," she tweeted at the time.