Can You Spot The Office Easter Egg in This The Bold Type Sneak Peek?

Watch : "The Office" Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Than Ever

Is that you, Jan Levinson?

On Tuesday, June 8, Freeform released a new sneak peek from the June 9 episode of The Bold Type. And we have a feeling this preview will have fans of The Office excited as it features a perfectly planted Easter egg.

In the new scene, Scarlet magazine editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin) is seen holding a cup of coffee while chatting with journalist Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens). What's so special about this coffee mug? Well, it reads, "Dunder Mifflin."

Of course, Dunder Mifflin was the paper company where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his team worked on the popular NBC comedy. As fans of The Office well know, Melora played Jan, the former Vice President of Northeast Sales that had a relationship with Michael, before she transformed into Jacqueline.

So, clearly The Bold Type felt like paying tribute to her Office character amid its final season. In fact, the show even made sure to have Andrew (Adam Capriolo), Jacqueline's assistant, call out the Easter egg.