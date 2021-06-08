Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She’s Married to Robbie Arnett

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Answers All Your "WandaVision" Questions

Elizabeth Olsen just shared a major update in her relationship like it was no big deal.

The WandaVision actress casually revealed that she and her longtime partner, Robbie Arnett, are married! During a video appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors series, the Marvel star chatted with Kaley Cuoco about everything from her hit Disney+ show to her upcoming projects.

But at one point during their conversation, which was published on Tuesday, June 8, Elizabeth let it slip that she tied the knot with the musician by referring to him as her husband.

"I'm in a bathroom," Elizabeth told Kaley. "I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I’m in the furthest bathroom."

While explaining her situation, the 32-year-old star realized there was a sweet decoration in the background.