Botched Patient Finally "Feels Like A Woman Again" After Over a Dozen Breast Surgeries

Watch : Man Says Mother's IUD Deformed His Nose in the Womb

Finding herself again.

On tonight's June 8 episode of Botched, Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow treat Jodi, a female firefighter who jokes about a "level 4" disaster on her own chest. After a series of traumatic breast augmentations, Jodi was left with "flip flopped flapjack" boobs.

"This has taken over my life," Jodi admitted. "I was called a guy a couple times. My chest is something that I think about every day. I cry when i look in the mirror. I don't feel feminine at all anymore, and not having a chest is humiliating."

Jodi was even called a "pain in my ass patient" from her previous surgeon following over nine surgeries with failed implants. She even was left with a dime-sized hole in her chest after one procedure.

As Dr. Dubrow put it, Jodi was ultimately left with "very deflated breasts with excess skin." Nassif and Dubrow want to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes that Jodi's other doctors did since Jodi has a history of implants "bottoming out."