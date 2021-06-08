BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 1 Fashion

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 08, 2021
FashionLife/StyleThe BacheloretteShoppingShop With E!Kaitlyn BristoweBachelor NationShop FashionTayshia AdamsCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Bachelorette Fashion Details, Tayshia Adams, Katie Thurston, Kaitlyn BristoweCraig Sjodin/ABC

The Bachelorette is finally back, which means we will be blessed with some fashion moments from Katie Thurston, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the men, and probably some Bachelor alums who will return for some group dates or advice-giving segments. And, of course, it means that Katie will find love (fingers crossed), but we have a long way to go before she hands out that final rose.

In the meantime, we are going to take note of the most memorable looks every single week, try to track them down, and search for some alternatives to suit every budget. When we say we're "here for the right reasons," we're all about the fashions.

read
JoJo Fletcher's Amazon Home Décor Finds Are Fashionable & Functional
ABC

Of course, Katie meeting the men was the main event, but it wasn't all we got to see during the premiere. We got to know more about Katie's backstory, family life, and what she's hoping to get out of this journey. This means that there were some casual looks on display. We saw Katie wearing an army green jacket with black buttons, which looks like it's a piece from Derek Lam. 

ABC

Yes, it's a little confusing to a parka in the summer, but don't forget that Katie's season started filming in March 2021 and she lives in Seattle. The long red park appeared to be from Canada Goose.

Aside from those great jackets, Katie rocked a brown and white flannel shirt. Truth be told, it's not clear what brand it's from, but there are plenty of brown flannels on the internet.

We were able to find some of the clothes she wore, but we also did our best to find some alternative options at different price points.

Derek Lam Gwen Field Jacket

This olive jacket from Derek Lam has hidden black buttons.  And, just in case you were wondering, yes those are real pockets and they're not just decorative.

$395
Intermix
$395
Saks Fifth Avenue
$395
Bloomingdales

Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Cropped Bull Denim Jacket

If that $395 price tag isn't cutting it for you, but you love that olive color, check out this denim one from Los Angeles apparel. You'll look effortlessly cool in this versatile piece. 

$120
Los Angeles Apparel

LL Bean Women's Classic Utility Jacket

If you want a green jacket that's the perfect size, LL Bean has this one in sizes catering to petite, regular, and plus measurements.

$99
LL Bean

Pepochic Womens Military Jacket Zip Up Snap Buttons Lightweight Utility Anorak Field Safari Coat Outwear

If you want to achieve the look at a fraction of the price, we found a great jacket on Amazon.

$46
Amazon

Canada Goose Trillium Down Parka in Red

Canada Goose jackets are always a reliable investment, especially for people who spend a lot of time outdoors.

$1,150
Saks Fifth Avenue

Superdry Premium Down Rescue Jacket

If that price tag isn't for you, this red coat is a great alternative.

$330
$165
Superdry

Amazon Essentials Women's Water Resistant Long Sleeve Longer Length Parka with Faux Fur Trim Hood

Or you can head over to Amazon to nab this water-resistant parka, which also has a removable fur hood.

$44
$30
Amazon

Missguided brown brushed plaid shacket

We love this flannel from Missguided, which is available in petite and plus sizes

$79
$39
Plus Size
$85
$34
Petite

Lecoumer Women Long Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirts Casual Button Down Shirt Jacket Cardigan

We also found this irresistible plaid shirt at Amazon. And, who doesn't love fast shipping?

$33
Amazon
Craig Sjodin/ABC

After all of those casual outfits, Katie put on the outfit of the night, her first gown of the season. Designer Randi Rahm told Bachelor Nation, "She looks like a desert gem. It was made for her." At this moment, it's unclear if the red dress is available to the public, but don't worry. We found some similar looks.

Bardot Ariel Leaf Embroidered Lace Dress

This Bardot lace dress isn't full-length like the gown we saw, but it does have a similar all-over lace.

$139
Nordstrom

Dress The Population Lucy Square-Neck Lace Sheath Dress

This isn't a dead-ringer for the night one gown, but it is definitely a head-turning dress. It has that red lace, but this one has a side slit and an open back. 

$298
$233
Neiman Marcus

Showpo Typical Lover Dress

The neckline of this red lace frock is similar to the premiere dress. And, again, it's not a full-length dress, but this knee length makes it perfect for many different occasions. 

$90
Showpo

Free People FP One Adella Maxi Slip

This isn't an evening gown, but it is a maxi dress. It doesn't have that all-over lace, but the lace top and the light, airy skirt make this an easily wearable maxi dress from Free People.

$128
Free People

Windsor Morgan Formal Flocked Velvet Dress

You are all set to hand out roses in this flocked velvet dress from Windsor. 

$55
Windsor
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Katie wasn't the only one serving up fashion during the premiere episode. Tayshia appeared to wear a one-shouldered frock from Roland Mouret, while Kaitlyn slayed in an Hervé Léger dress. The show's co-hosts proved that a little black dress is just always a good idea. Both ensembles were truly timeless.

Roland Mouret Raven One-Shoulder Ruffled Stretch-Knit Midi Dress

This one-shoulder dress is incredibly chic with its ruffle on the shoulder.

$1,800
Harvey Nichols

Hervé Léger Icon Bandage Dress

Hervé Léger bandage dresses are nothing short of iconic. And an LBD is something you'll hold onto forever.

$790
$474
Net-a-Porter

Boohoo One Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress

This dress gives off The Bachelorette high-fashion vibes.... for just $16.

$40
$16
Boohoo

Bebe Bandage Midi Dress

Channel your inner TV host with a black bandage dress

$139
Bebe

Venus One Shoulder Ruffle Bandage Dress

If you can't decide between the one-shoulder ruffled dress or bandage dress, we suggest this one as a compromise. It has the key elements of both looks, so you won't need to pick just one. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$79
$30
Venus

Lulus All This Appeal Black Bodycon Midi Dress

A bodycon dress is always a killer look. Check out this one from Lulus

$48
Lulus

Guess Neveah Bandage Dress

This Guess bandage dress is another great alternative for that night one look. 

$55
Guess

If you're looking for more The Bachelorette-influenced finds, check out these recommendations from Tayshia.

